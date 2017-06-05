The New 'Kingdom Hearts III' Trailer ...

The New 'Kingdom Hearts III' Trailer Promises Dazzling Battles and Titanic Enemies

The third installment in Square Enix's action-packed franchise mashup of Disney's most beloved characters and its own Final Fantasy icons has been missing in action for more than a year - until now. halo drops series protagonist Sora into the midst of a squadron of armored Heartless , where he proceeds to make short work of the lot employing stylish spin-leaps, hovering flip-strikes and magical powers that leave devastation in their wake.

