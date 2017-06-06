The Fifth restaurant has a unique roo...

The Fifth restaurant has a unique rooftop view of Disneyland's fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A fifth floor location to watch the fireworks at Disneyland is at The Fifth, a rooftop bar, lounge and restaurant on the roof of the Grand Legacy Hotel in Anaheim, right across Harbor Boulevard from the Disneyland Resort. The Fifth is an outdoor restaurant, bar and lounge on the roof of the Grand Legacy Hotel across the street from the Disneyland Resort on Harbor Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr ThePharts 33,151
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 3 hr Just saying 8,640
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) 3 hr Freeman 23
Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest 13 hr Stilettos 1
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 15 hr Get real 52
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) 21 hr Was Phartzz 34
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Tue concerned res 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,865 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC