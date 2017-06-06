The Fifth restaurant has a unique rooftop view of Disneyland's fireworks
A fifth floor location to watch the fireworks at Disneyland is at The Fifth, a rooftop bar, lounge and restaurant on the roof of the Grand Legacy Hotel in Anaheim, right across Harbor Boulevard from the Disneyland Resort. The Fifth is an outdoor restaurant, bar and lounge on the roof of the Grand Legacy Hotel across the street from the Disneyland Resort on Harbor Boulevard.
