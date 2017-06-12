Solange and Tina Knowles Spotted Out Amid the BeyHive's Buzzin' About Beyonce Possibly Giving Birth

While the BeyHive is buzzing up a storm with chatter that their Queen B is in labor, it appears as though Beyonc 's mother Tina Knowles and sister Solange are definitely not by her side today. While the world has been waiting for the twins' arrival with bated breath, both women have been spotted out and about around the Los Angeles area, seemingly going ahead with their everyday lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.