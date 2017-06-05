Sixteen charged in workers comp advertising scheme
Sixteen people have been charged for participating in a multimillion-dollar workers compensation insurance referral scheme, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. The scheme, which involved a business run by Carlos Arguello III of Tustin, California, and Edgar Gonzalez of Anaheim, California, targeted and "exploited persons in predominantly Spanish-speaking communities," the district attorney's office said in the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
