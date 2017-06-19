Prostitution sting nets 19 arrests ov...

Prostitution sting nets 19 arrests over eight-hour period in Victorville

An undercover prostitute operation conducted in the area of Seventh Street and Tatum Drive resulted in the arrest of 19 people, authorities said. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station conducted the operation aimed at identifying prostitutes and those soliciting prostitute in order to charge them with those crimes.

