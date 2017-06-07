Pride flag won't fly in front of Anaheim City Hall, it will hang on building instead
The gay pride flag hangs just outside the entrance to Anaheim City Hall in Anaheim on May 23. The LGBTQ community is angry that the city is not flying the flag in Friendship Plaza. The rainbow-colored pride flag will not be hoisted on one of the city's three flag poles in front of Anaheim City Hall, instead, it'll hang on the front side of the building.
