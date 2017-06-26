Prayers were offered on the occasion of the Eid Al Fitr on June 26, 2017.

Yusra Udayni, a Yemeni-American, takes photos of Eid decorations in her home in celebration of Eid Al Fitr in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., on June 25, 2017. Photo - Reuters Yusra Udayni, a Yemeni-American, takes photos of Eid decorations in her home in celebration of Eid Al Fitr in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., on June 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.