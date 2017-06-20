Powerball ticket worth more than $480,000 sold at Anaheim gas station
A Powerball ticket worth nearly half a million dollars was recently purchased at a gas station in Anaheim, according to California Lottery officials. Estela Arias, who matched all five numbers except for the Powerball number, was rewarded with a $480,287 payout.
