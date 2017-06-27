Police search for driver in deadly wrong-way crash in Long Beach
A hit-and-run driver speeding the wrong direction with his headlights off caused a fatal head-on crash early Sunday morning in Long Beach, according to police. The crash happened on Anaheim Street near the Los Angeles River, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.
