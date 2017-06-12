PlayStation Experience dates, location announced for 2017
Sony's PlayStation Experience, Sony's massive fan convention is coming back to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The event is scheduled for December 9 and 10. PSX kicked off in 2014 in Las Vegas, and since then has become a big date on the Sony calendar.
