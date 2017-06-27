Pedestrian walking in traffic on 91 Freeway killed by truck
ANAHEIM A man was killed by a pick-up truck early Tuesday morning while walking in traffic on the 91 freeway, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol. The incident was reported around 12:15 a.m. east of Lemon Street, according to a report from the CHP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
