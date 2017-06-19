Parsec Adds Pre-Configured Quality Ma...

Parsec Adds Pre-Configured Quality Management Functions to Its TrakSYS MES Platform

Parsec has added pre-configured quality management functions to its TrakSYS MES platform. This provides out-of-the-box functionality to allow for rapid deployment of standards-based solutions for virtually every aspect of quality management.

