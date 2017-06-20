Open house planned for 57 freeway wid...

Open house planned for 57 freeway widening project

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A graphic shows the effected areas of a widening project coming soon to the 57 southbound freeway. The Orange County Transportation Authority and Caltrans are holding an open house Thursday, June 22 to update the public on a widening project proposed for the northbound 57 freeway between the Orangewood Avenue and Katella Avenue exits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 min Davis 8,819
Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid 16 hr Bickie Tird 2
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Tue Whazzup 2
Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit Tue Treenin Spleenin 1
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Jun 18 Solarman 2
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Jun 18 Nancy B 364
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at June 21 at 5:27AM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC