Open house planned for 57 freeway widening project
A graphic shows the effected areas of a widening project coming soon to the 57 southbound freeway. The Orange County Transportation Authority and Caltrans are holding an open house Thursday, June 22 to update the public on a widening project proposed for the northbound 57 freeway between the Orangewood Avenue and Katella Avenue exits.
