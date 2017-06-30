OC Fair 2017: Everything you need to know about tickets, concerts and more

With the OC Fair just around the corner and the summer concert lineup set, here's a primer to answer some of your questions before the fair kicks off: Wednesday-Friday: $12: ages 13 to 59; $7: 60 and older and children 6 to 12; children 5 and under are free. Saturday and Sunday: $14: ages 13 to 59; $7: 60 and older and children 6 to 12; children 5 and under are free..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.