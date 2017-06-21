Nurse made sure a dad in the hospital didn't miss out...

Nurse made sure a dad in the hospital...

Todd Hill was in the intensive care unit at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center when his only daughter, Aislinn, graduated from Valencia High School in Placentia. But when one of his nurses, Denesha Bivens, found out he was going to miss her graduation, she brought the ceremony to him.

