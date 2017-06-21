Nurse made sure a dad in the hospital didn't miss out...
Todd Hill was in the intensive care unit at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center when his only daughter, Aislinn, graduated from Valencia High School in Placentia. But when one of his nurses, Denesha Bivens, found out he was going to miss her graduation, she brought the ceremony to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|LMFC
|8,834
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid
|Tue
|Bickie Tird
|2
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Tue
|Whazzup
|2
|Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit
|Tue
|Treenin Spleenin
|1
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Jun 18
|Nancy B
|364
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC