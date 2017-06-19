Now Casting: Lead in '(WaterSeven) Project' + 3 More Gigs

Calling all strong independent women! An upcoming action/suspense TV series is looking for a talented female actor to play its cunning title character, described as a "Bond character played by a female lead." There are also opportunities in today's casting notice for vocalists to tour in "Sesame Street Live!" and roles in two short films for a variety of talent! " PROJECT" The currently-untitled "WaterSeven Project," an upcoming untitled action/suspense TV series from Warner Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.