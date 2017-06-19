Now Casting: Lead in '(WaterSeven) Pr...

Now Casting: Lead in '(WaterSeven) Project' + 3 More Gigs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

Calling all strong independent women! An upcoming action/suspense TV series is looking for a talented female actor to play its cunning title character, described as a "Bond character played by a female lead." There are also opportunities in today's casting notice for vocalists to tour in "Sesame Street Live!" and roles in two short films for a variety of talent! " PROJECT" The currently-untitled "WaterSeven Project," an upcoming untitled action/suspense TV series from Warner Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 min Davis 8,812
Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid 15 hr Ted Drekk 1
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 15 hr Whazzup 2
Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit 15 hr Treenin Spleenin 1
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Sun Solarman 2
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Sun Nancy B 364
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at June 20 at 2:02PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC