New Awesomeness CEO to Speak at 8th Annual VidCon
VidCon , the world's largest online video conference for fans, creatives, and industry professionals, and Awesomeness, the multi-platform media company defining the future of entertainment, announced today that new Awesomeness CEO Jordan Levin will join Brent Weinstein for a Fireside Chat at VidCon on Thursday, June 22 at 2:25 pm on the Industry Keynote Stage. ?Jordan Levin has been a leader in the media industry for his entire career", said VidCon Industry Track editorial director, Jim Louderback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|HePharts
|33,173
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|Davis
|8,771
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|Jun 12
|Freeman
|24
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Changing the Channel
|60
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|Jun 7
|Stilettos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC