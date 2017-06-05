Nancy Walker Koppelman of Santa Barbara, 1954-2017

Nancy Walker Koppelman , who was born June 4, 1954, in Anaheim, California, to Velma Koontz Walker and Ross Walker, died peacefully at home in Santa Barbara, California, on May 26, 2017. She was 62. Nancy Koppelman was a friend to presidents from around the world and known for her commitment to social justice, but she was devoted to her family first.

