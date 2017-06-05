Nancy Walker Koppelman: 1954-2017

Nancy Walker Koppelman: 1954-2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

As Nancy Koppelman lay in her hospital bed at Cottage recovering from chemotherapy, she played me a message from our former president, Barack Obama. With a catch in his voice, he shared how sorry he was to hear that she was ill - that she probably had all the love she needed, but if he could do anything, or if she needed to talk, he was available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 min Chosen Traveler 33,158
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr Girls USDA 8,660
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! 4 hr KateTran 2
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 20 hr I want in 53
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 22 hr Laur 119
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) Wed Freeman 23
Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest Wed Stilettos 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC