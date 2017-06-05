Nancy Walker Koppelman: 1954-2017
As Nancy Koppelman lay in her hospital bed at Cottage recovering from chemotherapy, she played me a message from our former president, Barack Obama. With a catch in his voice, he shared how sorry he was to hear that she was ill - that she probably had all the love she needed, but if he could do anything, or if she needed to talk, he was available.
