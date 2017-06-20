Muslims across Southern California ma...

Muslims across Southern California mark the end of Ramadan with prayers, celebrations and food

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Muslims gathered Sunday to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers organized by the Middle Ground Muslim Center in Claremont. Eid al-Fitr is the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan.

