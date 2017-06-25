Miller: Angels' Pujols KO attempt failed to even faze the Dodgers
The deal was gargantuan enough to reshape the futures of two franchises, Albert Pujols bringing strength to the Angels' lineup while weakening the Dodgers' everything else. A Boston writer, labeling the deal a "complete knockout," went on a national television show originating in L.A. to proclaim the Angels "own this town now."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|in the know
|8,853
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|TooPharts
|33,190
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Olga
|28
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC