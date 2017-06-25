Miller: Angels' Pujols KO attempt fai...

Miller: Angels' Pujols KO attempt failed to even faze the Dodgers

The deal was gargantuan enough to reshape the futures of two franchises, Albert Pujols bringing strength to the Angels' lineup while weakening the Dodgers' everything else. A Boston writer, labeling the deal a "complete knockout," went on a national television show originating in L.A. to proclaim the Angels "own this town now."

