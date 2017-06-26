Los Angeles seeks $1.45 million from ...

Los Angeles seeks $1.45 million from Carl's Jr. for alleged minimum-wage violations

Los Angeles city officials alleged Monday that fast-food chain Carl's Jr. failed to pay the minimum wage to three dozen local workers for six months and is demanding $1.45 million in fines and restitution. "L.A. law is clear: Employees must be paid at least the minimum wage," City Atty.

