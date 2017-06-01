Lake Forest resident Scharrell Jackso...

Lake Forest resident Scharrell Jackson honored as top entrepreneur

Scharrell Jackson speaks after being announced as the Entrepreneur to Watch at the 21st Annual Awards Gala hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners, Orange County Chapter, May 11. Recognizing an opportunity to leave her mark in helping others realize their full potential, Jackson, 51, started a speaker series called Leadership in Heels, which began as a way to empower women to realize their leadership qualities, but has since branched out to be

