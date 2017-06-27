L.A. Now Casting: 'Tribes' Seeks Its ...

L.A. Now Casting: 'Tribes' Seeks Its Lead + More Gigs

A Drama Desk award-winning play about the importance of community is looking for actors for a West Coast production this fall. "Tribes," written by Nina Raine, is about Billy, the only deaf child in a hearing family who is introduced to the deaf community by Sylvia, a young woman on the brink of losing her hearing.

