L.A. Now Casting: 'Tribes' Seeks Its Lead + More Gigs
A Drama Desk award-winning play about the importance of community is looking for actors for a West Coast production this fall. "Tribes," written by Nina Raine, is about Billy, the only deaf child in a hearing family who is introduced to the deaf community by Sylvia, a young woman on the brink of losing her hearing.
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|16 min
|By-laws
|8,864
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|32 min
|Anonymous
|33,211
|Barrels removed from Clinton land contained hum...
|12 hr
|LM Resident
|2
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|831caligurl
|46
|Murderer out and about (Dec '16)
|Tue
|My point
|7
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Tue
|GReen light free
|29
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
