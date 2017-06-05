Korean Zombie Suffers Major Knee Injury
Chan Sung Jung was scheduled to face Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., but was forced out of the bout with an undisclosed injury. On Monday, Jung revealed the injury via Instagram .
