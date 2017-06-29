Knott's to pay for two full-time Buena Park police officers
A few months after adding metal detectors to the park, Knott's agreed to pay for two full-time Buena Park police officers. Knott's Berry Farm will pay $260,000 to have two Buena Park police officers at the park on a full-time basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|JoJo
|32
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|KnewPhartzz
|33,223
|Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s...
|17 hr
|Yeppers
|4
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|19 hr
|Lm Res
|8,872
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|22 hr
|Red Cloud
|2
|Barrels removed from Clinton land contained hum...
|Wed
|LM Resident
|2
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|831caligurl
|46
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC