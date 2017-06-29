Knott's to pay for two full-time Buen...

Knott's to pay for two full-time Buena Park police officers

A few months after adding metal detectors to the park, Knott's agreed to pay for two full-time Buena Park police officers. Knott's Berry Farm will pay $260,000 to have two Buena Park police officers at the park on a full-time basis.

