Joey Graceffa Reveals All His Prideful Firsts
That, along with other fun facts is what we learned about him at this year's VidCon in Anaheim, California - which also just so happened to be during Pride Month - and on YouTube Red. He opened up about a bunch of his firsts, including the aforementioned first crush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|I pharted
|33,229
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|Lmfc
|8,873
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|JoJo
|32
|Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s...
|Thu
|Yeppers
|4
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Thu
|Red Cloud
|2
|Barrels removed from Clinton land contained hum...
|Jun 28
|LM Resident
|2
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC