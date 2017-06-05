Jefferson Stadium Park developers start another phase of the...
Construction on the second phase of the $364 million Jefferson Stadium Park development is set to break ground today, June 6 across the street from Angel Stadium. One of the largest developments right now in Orange County, the complex will feature 1,079 market-rate apartments when completed, with three resort-style swimming pools, 14,600 square feet of commercial space and a 1.1-acre park on 17 acres at Gene Autry Way and State College Boulevard.
