Jason Knight Replaces Injured 'Korean Zombie,' Meets Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214

Rising star Jason Knight will get the toughest test of his career to date when he meets Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 . Promotion officials announced on Tuesday that Knight will replace Chan Sung Jung in the July 29 featherweight bout.

