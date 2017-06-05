Jason Knight Replaces Injured 'Korean Zombie,' Meets Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214
Rising star Jason Knight will get the toughest test of his career to date when he meets Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 . Promotion officials announced on Tuesday that Knight will replace Chan Sung Jung in the July 29 featherweight bout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|10 min
|Stilettos
|1
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|1 hr
|Get real
|52
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Right Phartsz
|33,149
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Was Phartzz
|34
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|LMFC
|8,628
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|20 hr
|concerned res
|1
|Little Girl Waves Thong at Mexican Rally
|23 hr
|Donkey Bootie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC