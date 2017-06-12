Jason Aldean will bring his They Dona...

Jason Aldean will bring his They Dona t Know Tour to Honda Center in October

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Country music star Jason Aldean will bring his They Don't Know Tour to Anaheim in October. Country music superstar and 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean is heading out in support of his seventh studio album, "They Don't Know," and will bring the tour to Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, Oct. 8. The show, which also features Chris Young, Kane Brown and Deejay Silver, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at 800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 3 min LMFC 8,737
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mon Believe Phart 33,163
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) Mon Freeman 24
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Sat Changing the Channel 60
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest Jun 7 Stilettos 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC