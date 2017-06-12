Jack Kirby to Be Honored at D23 Expo 2017

This July, the legendary Jack Kirby will be honored for his remarkable creative achievements as a Disney Legend in a ceremony to be held at this year's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger , the Disney Legends Award ceremony will take place at Jack Kirby first grabbed our attention in the spring of 1941 with Captain America, a character he created with Joe Simon.

