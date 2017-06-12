Jack Kirby to Be Honored at D23 Expo 2017
This July, the legendary Jack Kirby will be honored for his remarkable creative achievements as a Disney Legend in a ceremony to be held at this year's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger , the Disney Legends Award ceremony will take place at Jack Kirby first grabbed our attention in the spring of 1941 with Captain America, a character he created with Joe Simon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|SCDSL
|8,776
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|16 hr
|FAR Q
|4,848
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|Jun 12
|Freeman
|24
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Changing the Channel
|59
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC