Instagrammers are getting rich as advertisers target Gen-Z For these smartphone-first celebrities, it's not just about YouTube anymore. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tNzdKD Instagram performers Andrea Russett and Baby Ariel tell how their alliances with brands like Nordstrom, Nike and Soap and Glory helps the companies reach the ever-elusive young consumer on #TalkingTech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.