Instagrammers are getting rich as adv...

Instagrammers are getting rich as advertisers target Gen-Z

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Instagrammers are getting rich as advertisers target Gen-Z For these smartphone-first celebrities, it's not just about YouTube anymore. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tNzdKD Instagram performers Andrea Russett and Baby Ariel tell how their alliances with brands like Nordstrom, Nike and Soap and Glory helps the companies reach the ever-elusive young consumer on #TalkingTech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 14 min SCDSL 8,835
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Wed LandedPharts 33,177
Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid Tue Bickie Tird 2
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Tue Whazzup 2
Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit Tue Treenin Spleenin 1
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Jun 18 Solarman 2
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Jun 18 Nancy B 364
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at June 22 at 12:28PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC