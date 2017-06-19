Instagram model caught on camera insulting security guards
'You're ugly as f**k and irrelevant. Kill yourself': Instagram model caught on camera hurling vile insults at social media conference security after other guards pinned down and choked an 'innocent man' Christian Burns got into an argument with security guards at VidCon, the annual conference for social media celebrities held in Anaheim, California, which draws some of the biggest names on the internet .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver in Uptown Whittier ploughs into three pa...
|4 hr
|Trish Delish
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Jimmy lennon
|8,841
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Olga
|28
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|May 27
|LOL
|176
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC