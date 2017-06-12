Inside Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Father's Day Trip to Disneyland With Dream

Reunited just in time for Father's Day! Rob Kardashian got to spend his first official Father's Day with his 7-month-old daughter, Dream, and his on-again, off-again love Blac Chyna. MORE: Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Dream Sitting Up on Her Own The day started with Rob getting showered with gifts, including one sweatshirt from a friend that had "Dream's Dad" embroidered on it and another that read "Baby Daddy" on the hood with Dream's initials on the sleeve.

