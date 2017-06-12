Inland area has 400,000 cars with def...

Inland area has 400,000 cars with defective Takata airbags, group says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Julia Landa wears a necklace containing the ashes of her close friend of Delia Robles, who was killed due to defective airbag in her car last year, attends a press conference about the recall of a defective airbag at Riverside City Hall on Wednesday. Robles, of Corona, was killed on September 30, 2016, when her defective airbag in her 2001 Honda Civic exploded, killing her with shrapnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 58 min Soon pharrt 33,171
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 7 hr Davis 8,771
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) Jun 12 Freeman 24
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 60
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest Jun 7 Stilettos 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC