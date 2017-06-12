Inland area has 400,000 cars with defective Takata airbags, group says

Julia Landa wears a necklace containing the ashes of her close friend of Delia Robles, who was killed due to defective airbag in her car last year, attends a press conference about the recall of a defective airbag at Riverside City Hall on Wednesday. Robles, of Corona, was killed on September 30, 2016, when her defective airbag in her 2001 Honda Civic exploded, killing her with shrapnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.