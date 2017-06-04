Indo-Chinese mosque members break Ram...

Indo-Chinese mosque members break Ramadan fast with tacos

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Wave

Church members from the Islamic Center of Santa Ana line up after sunset in front of a taco truck, part of Taco Trucks at Every Mosque, during an iftar meal as they gather to break their fast together. Reyan El's golden hijab was aglow against the bright light of Moises Moreno's taco truck as she waited in line break her Ramadan fast Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman arrested in Whittier Massage Parlor prost... (Jan '10) 50 min Juan 51
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 53 min Juan 3,262
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr LMFC 8,613
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr ThenPharts 33,143
Street Sweeping (Apr '10) Sun C that 23
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Sun motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC