How millenials living with their parents has become the norm in Southern California
Xitlali Tapia, left, and her fiance Ivan Perez, both 26, share a laugh in front of Tapia's parents' home in Anaheim. Once the couple is married, they will move into Tapia's family home, sharing it with her parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|57 min
|Pure Love
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Niggler
|207
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|1 hr
|Freddy Alue
|2
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Olga
|28
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC