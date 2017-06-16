Homeless 'czar' Susan Price looks bac...

Homeless 'czar' Susan Price looks back on first year with Orange County

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Orange County's director of care coordination, Susan Price, who was hired in May 2016 to be the point person on homelessness, at the newly opened Bridges at Kraemer year-round shelter in Anaheim, California, on Monday, June 12, 2017. Susan Price, hired at the end of May 2016 to be the point person in tackling Orange County's homelessness crisis , jokes that she's passed her probationary period as a county employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 5 hr SCDSL 8,776
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 11 hr FAR Q 4,848
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) Jun 12 Freeman 24
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 60
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC