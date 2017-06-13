Homeless advocates pressure Orange Co...

Homeless advocates pressure Orange County supervisors to spend more money on housing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Luis Garcia,16, of Anaheim, a student at Anaheim High School, and an advocate for the homeless, speaks to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in the Hall of Administration Tuesday morning in Santa Ana, June 13, 2017. SANTA ANA For two hours straight, the Orange County Board of Supervisors listened to one Orange County resident after another at their public budget hearing on Tuesday, June 13, criticize them for not dedicating enough money to alleviate homelessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 20 min Davis 8,750
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr OnlyPharts 33,165
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) Mon Freeman 24
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 60
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest Jun 7 Stilettos 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC