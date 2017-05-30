Hesperia City Council to discuss proposed rate increases for waste pick up
The City Council will conduct a public hearing to discuss Advance Disposal's proposed maximum monthly rate increases for the collection, hauling and processing of solid waste. If the Hesperia Council approves the new rate adjustments, which are allowed annually up to five years, the new rates will go into effect on or after July 1, with possible increases each July until 2022.
