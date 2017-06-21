Gold Star Foods acquires Anaheim distributor; 106 employees could be affected
Ontario-based Gold Star Foods has acquired Anaheim-based A&R Wholesale Distributors for an undisclosed amount. A&R subsequently filed 106 layoff notices with the state.
