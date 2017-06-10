Geese Were Responsible for "Mass Casu...

Geese Were Responsible for "Mass Casualty" HazMat Response at Disneyland

A call came in to the Anaheim Police Department Friday night that someone threw human feces on people at Disneyland's Main Street and up to 40 people had been hit. Anaheim Fire & Rescue's Hazmat crew was quickly dispatched to the scene, and upon their arrival they determined the true culprit... a flock of geese.

