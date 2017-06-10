Geese Were Responsible for "Mass Casualty" HazMat Response at Disneyland
A call came in to the Anaheim Police Department Friday night that someone threw human feces on people at Disneyland's Main Street and up to 40 people had been hit. Anaheim Fire & Rescue's Hazmat crew was quickly dispatched to the scene, and upon their arrival they determined the true culprit... a flock of geese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|LM Resident
|8,692
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|22 hr
|Changing the Channel
|60
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 9
|RootPhartss
|33,161
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|Jun 7
|Freeman
|23
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|Jun 7
|Stilettos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC