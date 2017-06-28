Fourth of July plans in Anaheim

Fourth of July plans in Anaheim

The Firecracker 5K/10K joins a pancake breakfast, dog show, patriotic parade, flag march, live music and a big fireworks show finale. The run/walk begins at 7 a.m. at Canyon High School's lower field; the pancake breakfast is 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Canyon High cafeteria; and the Yankee Doodle Dog Show is at 9:30 a.m. in the campus' outdoor amphitheater.

