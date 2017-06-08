Four Orange County businesswomen hono...

Four Orange County businesswomen honored at the Remarkable Women Awards Gala

11 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The National Association of Women Business Owners - Orange County Chapter honored 4 businesswomen at its 21st annual Remarkable Women Awards Gala. The gala's theme, "Stand," sought to encourage women to "Stand for what you believe in, stand in the face of obstacles, stand up for others and stand together."

