Fountain Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexually trafficking a minor

A 41-year-old Fountain Valley man was arrested Tuesday, June 27, on suspicion of trafficking an underage girl in Los Angeles County. Cory Nieto is said to have used a residence in Anaheim in the 3500 block of La Palma Avenue for commercial sex purposes, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Wednesday, June 28. Detectives with the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force served a search warrant at the Anaheim location and another home in the 11200 block of Bluebell Avenue in Fountain Valley, where Nieto is thought to have lived.

