Fountain Valley man arrested on suspi...

Fountain Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexually trafficking a minor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Saddleback Valley News

A 41-year-old Fountain Valley man was arrested Tuesday, June 27, on suspicion of trafficking an underage girl in Los Angeles County. Cory Nieto is said to have used a residence in Anaheim in the 3500 block of La Palma Avenue for commercial sex purposes, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Wednesday, June 28. Detectives with the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force served a search warrant at the Anaheim location and another home in the 11200 block of Bluebell Avenue in Fountain Valley, where Nieto is thought to have lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Saddleback Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr ShortPhart 33,221
Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s... 3 hr Yeppers 4
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 5 hr Lm Res 8,872
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... 8 hr Red Cloud 2
Barrels removed from Clinton land contained hum... Wed LM Resident 2
News Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10) Tue 831caligurl 46
Murderer out and about (Dec '16) Jun 27 My point 7
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,648 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC