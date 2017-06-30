Fireworks are fun, but come with a lo...

Fireworks are fun, but come with a lot of explosive questions - get the answers here

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

On Tuesday, July 4, people around Orange County and the United States will get together, barbecue and drink beer, and celebrate the country's independence like only Americans can: by lighting stuff on fire. But even though celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks is a rite of passage for millions of Americans, people always have questions about the legality, safety and combustibility of legal and illegal fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Anonymous 33,230
News Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09) 2 hr Geez Louise 33
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 11 hr lmsa info 8,875
Aiello endorsement for La Mirada District One/ ... 13 hr Brian Hews 18
News Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac... 21 hr Richard 1
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) Sat SeasideCuz 74
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Fri CE VE LS 385
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,179,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC