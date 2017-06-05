Fire Burns Anaheim Industrial Complex
A fire gutted a chemical company in an Anaheim industrial area Friday, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the American Chemical & Sanitary Supply building in the 3800 block of East Miraloma Avenue.
