Fire Burns Anaheim Industrial Complex

Fire Burns Anaheim Industrial Complex

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

A fire gutted a chemical company in an Anaheim industrial area Friday, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the American Chemical & Sanitary Supply building in the 3800 block of East Miraloma Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 7 hr Just saying 8,680
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr RootPhartss 33,161
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 11 hr DBS 54
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Thu KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Wed Laur 119
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) Jun 7 Freeman 23
Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest Jun 7 Stilettos 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC