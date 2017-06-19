Drug-Free Anaheim? Skip the police if you want, to hell with City Net, call Mr. Womer

"Drug-Free Anaheim" didn't sound like it made any sense when we first heard about it - $400 grand to the Anaheim Police Department, for folks who've gotten tired of their drug addiction to voluntarily turn themselves in to the police and get a free ride to a rehab center? Like, how often is that scenario gonna happen? The briskly honest Deputy Chief Julian Harvey agreed: "Yeah, I don't really understand this thing," while the more politically minded Chief Quezada insisted, "You two would appreciate this if you had a kid with a drug problem." Turns out it's a little different from that.

