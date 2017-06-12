Documentary Screening of 'Set Free Po...

Documentary Screening of 'Set Free Posse: Jesus Freaks, Biker Gang, or Christian Cult?'

Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: David Trotter, 949-335-2925 ANAHEIM, Calif., June 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Pastor Phil Aguilar and Director David Trotter are hosting a pre-release screening of Set Free Posse: Jesus Freaks, Biker Gang, or Christian Cult? at 6:00PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Starlight Cinema City Theatres at 5635 East LaPalma Avenue in Anaheim, California. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance due to limited seating.

