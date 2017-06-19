Disneyland's first colour map fetches...

Disneyland's first colour map fetches A 556,000 at auction

The original colour map of Disneyland, used by Walt Disney to win funding for his first theme park, has been sold for more than half a million pounds. The 1953 artefact became the most lucrative Disneyland map when it went under the hammer for 708,000 dollars in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to the auctioneers.

